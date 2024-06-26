[Photo News] EV partnership

Posco Future M and General Motors' Korean office celebrated the launch of the Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric midsize luxury sport utility vehicle, in front of the Posco Group headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. Top officials from the Korean battery materials producer and American automaker, including Yoo Byeong-og (second from right), CEO of Posco Future, and Hector Villarreal (second from left), chief of GM Korea, celebrated the companies' collaboration in crafting the luxury EV with the former's cathode and anode active materials for a driving distance of up to 465 kilometers per full charge. (Posco Future M)