[Photo News] EV partnership

Most Popular
-
6
Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
-
7
Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat
-
8
S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
-
9
Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
-
10
N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
[Photo News] EV partnershipBy Korea Herald
Published : June 26, 2024 - 14:37
Posco Future M and General Motors' Korean office celebrated the launch of the Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric midsize luxury sport utility vehicle, in front of the Posco Group headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. Top officials from the Korean battery materials producer and American automaker, including Yoo Byeong-og (second from right), CEO of Posco Future, and Hector Villarreal (second from left), chief of GM Korea, celebrated the companies' collaboration in crafting the luxury EV with the former's cathode and anode active materials for a driving distance of up to 465 kilometers per full charge. (Posco Future M)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch attempt: JCS
-
NK launches some 250 trash-carrying balloons overnight
-
Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons