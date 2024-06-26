Presidential office convenes security assessment meeting following NK missile launch

Most Popular
Presidential office convenes security assessment meeting following NK missile launchBy Yonhap
Published : June 26, 2024 - 09:55
The presidential office convened a security situation assessment meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
Yin Sung-hwan, the second deputy national security adviser, presided over the meeting shortly after North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the Pyongyang region toward the East Sea at around 5:30 a.m., according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch apparently failed and an in-depth analysis is under way. Sources said the North appears to have test-fired a hypersonic missile, though the test ended in failure after the missile flew about 250 kilometers.
The missile launch came after the North slammed the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt's port call at South Korea and warned of taking "overwhelming and new" deterrence measures against what it called a "provocative act."
It also came after the North launched more than 250 trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea overnight, the JCS said, marking the sixth launch of such balloons since late last month. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch attempt: JCS
-
NK launches some 250 trash-carrying balloons overnight
-
Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons