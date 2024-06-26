Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant
  2. 2

    Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties

    Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
  3. 3

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
  4. 4

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?
  5. 5

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons
  1. 6

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  2. 7

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  3. 8

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat
  4. 9

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
  5. 10

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
ssg
피터빈트

Seoul shares open lower led by tech, financial stocks

By Yonhap

Published : June 26, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday as big-cap tech and auto shares started in negative territory.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 5.23 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,769.16 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.76 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 gained 1.26 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively, as megacap tech shares gained ground.

In Seoul, tech behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.87 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.33 percent tracking AI chip giant Nvidia's gains.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat, while its smaller rival Samsung SDI rose 0.41 percent.

Financial shares started off weak, with KB Financial Group down 1.27 percent and Shinhan Financial Group down 1.48 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings dropped more than 1 percent, and top chemical producer LG Chem also shed 0.57 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,391.50 won against the US dollar, down 4.0 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines