Porsche previews Macan Electric in Korea, arriving later this year

The Macan Electric, showcased at Porsche Studio Songpa on Monday, is set for a Korean launch later this year. (Porsche Korea)

“We are thrilled to announce that the all-electric Macan will be arriving in Korea later this year. It encapsulates the classic Porsche sports car experience in an electric SUV format with extensive range and practicality for the everyday driver,” said Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Korea at the event.

Porsche Korea previewed the brand's first all-electric sport utility vehicle, the Macan Electric, in Korea during a media event at Porsche Studio Songpa in southeastern Seoul on Monday.

Porsche Korea has not yet announced a specific release date for the Korean market, though the vehicle has been made available in other international markets and deliveries are expected to begin this year.

Lee Seok-jae, head of retail qualification from Porsche Korea at the event, highlighted the Macan Electric's performance. The base model produces 408 horsepower, while the Turbo model delivers up to 639 horsepower with overboost. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.2 seconds, and the Macan Turbo in 3.3 seconds.

In context, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, a more affordable performance-oriented electric vehicle, offers comparable numbers. The Ioniq 5 N has a peak power output of 609 horsepower, which can increase to 650 horsepower in N Grin Boost mode, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than Macan Electric Turbo.

"Of course, if you price it on driving performance alone, you can find more affordable electric cars. But Porsche distinguishes itself as a luxury brand that offers extensive customization options," noted Lee.

The Macan Electric boasts a range of up to 613 kilometers on a single charge, according to the European Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standards. It is still undergoing range testing by the Korean government. Porsche Korea has nine Porsche Centers nationwide, such as Porsche Center Yongsan, equipped with 270-kilowatt chargers that will charge Macan Electric from 10 percent to 80 percent in 21 minutes.