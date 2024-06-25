Home

[Graphic News] Samgyeopsal prices surge in Seoul, breaking 20,000 won mark for first time

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : June 26, 2024 - 08:01

Samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly, has long been a beloved staple of South Korean cuisine, cherished by locals for its affordability and pairing with soju. However, this popular after-work favorite is growing increasingly out of reach as average prices in Seoul surpassed 20,000 won ($14.39) per serving for the first time, according to data from the Korea Consumer Agency.

This price increase represents a more than 20 percent increase from three years ago, when one serving — 200 grams — was approximately 16,500 won. In response, restaurants have been reducing serving sizes to keep prices below the 20,000 won threshold.

The rising cost of samgyeopsal is part of a broader trend affecting other popular Korean dishes, putting extra strain on the budgets of many in Korea. From April to May, the average price of gimbap in Seoul rose by 1.81 percent, from 3,362 won to 3,423 won, while jajangmyeon rose 1.08 percent, from 7,146 won to 7,223 won

(moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com)

