Top vote getter to miss KBO All-Star Game due to injury

Kia Tigers closer Jung Hai-young, the top vote getter for the All-Star Game, will miss the midseason exhibition due to shoulder injury, his manager said Tuesday.

The Tigers put Jung on the injured list on Monday with rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder. The Tigers initially held out hope that Jung would be able to appear in the All-Star Game for the Korea Baseball Organization, scheduled for July 6, as he led all players by receiving about 1.39 million votes from fans.

However, Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho said Tuesday that the 22-year-old pitcher will not be able to pitch in the All-Star Game.

"Because of his shoulder problems, he will miss the All-Star Game and come back to action after the break," Lee told reporters before the Tigers took on the Lotte Giants in the southeastern city of Busan. "It's not a serious injury, though. A lot of pitchers experience this type of issues. Fortunately, he stopped pitching when he first felt some pain (on Sunday)."

Jung is the first closer to lead the All-Star Game fan voting since the KBO added the closer position in 2015.

Lee said Jung may still take part in other activities during the All-Star weekend without pitching in the game.

"I am sure he would love to pitch in the game because he earned the most votes," Lee added. "We've been talking with the KBO so that even if he doesn't appear in the game, he will still be around for the festivities."

Jung is second in the KBO with 21 saves.

After the All-Star break, the season will resume on July 9. (Yonhap)