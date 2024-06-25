Concerns rise over safety measures as probe into Hwaseong fire begins

Police, firefighters, and the National Forensic Service researchers conduct a joint investigation to find the cause of the fire at the site of a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

HWASEONG/SEOUL -- The deadly fire that killed at least 23 people at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, may have been worsened by deficiencies in prevention measures and unsafe working environments, witnesses and experts said Tuesday, as the government began work to identify how the fire started and why victims couldn't evacuate.

While the exact cause of the fire will be determined through forensics, experts believe that the lack of a proper evacuation route may have worsened the fire's effects. The proximity of the entrance and exit to the battery storage area may have increased the loss of life, they added.

With one more body being recovered from the scene on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., the number of deaths increased to 23.

The body found Tuesday is believed to be the remaining missing person the fire authorities have been searching for. The recovered body, reportedly a foreign laborer, was found near the ignition point on the second floor of the factory. However, due to the severe damage to the body, the identification of the body is likely to take time, authorities added.

Of the 23 dead, including those who were missing, 18 were foreigners, including 17 Chinese nationals and one Laotian. Fire authorities confirmed two bodies, a Korean man in his 50s and a man in his 40s, a Chinese who naturalized to South Korea. Foreign victims, mostly Chinese women in their 30s and 40s, hired for temporary positions at the factory that was under pressure to meet the delivery time of the batteries, according to local reports, quoting insiders.

The joint identification operation conducted Tuesday included 40 officials from nine different organizations including the police, the National Forensic Service and the Ministry of Employment and Labor. The joint operation will focus on finding the exact location and the reason for the ignition as well as why the damage could not be prevented and whether there was any negligence on the part of factory officials that allowed the fire to start.

The police will also look into whether proper equipment prevention measures were in place to extinguish the fire early on and if the evacuation was done properly. The authorities will investigate whether lithium, a spontaneously combustible material that can catch fire when exposed to high temperatures, was properly stored in a designated area.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Hwaseong city requested the government that the area be declared a special disaster area at a Tuesday briefing at the fire site.

Mentioning that the local government-level response to a large-scale human disaster is limited, much of the government's support is needed to help transport the bereaved families abroad for quick identification, said Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun.

Hwaseong City also believes that a national response should be made to support the overall disaster recovery, including funeral support, disaster relief, and compensation.

If the area is declared a special disaster area, a portion of the costs associated with damage restoration may be funded by the government.

Before declaring Hwaseong city a special disaster area, the government will first provide 1 billion won ($720,990) of emergency support to Hwaseong City to be used for early damage restoration, including the disposal of debris around the disaster site and the promotion of safety measures to prevent further damage, according to the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasures Headquarters at the Tuesday briefing.

The DNA identifications of the deceased are expected to take several days, as most of the bodies were severely damaged and require DNA comparison with the family members based overseas.

If the deceased foreigners have family members in South Korea, DNA can be collected and matched quickly, but if not, DNA will be collected locally through consulates in their home countries and sent for matching.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for providing special care to the families of 18 foreign workers who were killed in a battery plant fire and instructed the interior ministry and other relevant ministries to thoroughly determine the cause of the fire and provide immediate assistance to the victims and their families.

"In particular, given the large number of foreign workers who lost their lives, I ask the Foreign Ministry and other agencies to swiftly identify them, establish a cooperation mechanism with the relevant diplomatic missions, and provide close care throughout the entire process of giving updates to treating the injured, arranging funerals and offering compensation for damage," he said.

He urged ministries to combine their capabilities to overcome the crisis and called on the National Assembly to show bipartisanship in passing a bill for the establishment of a new Ministry of Population Strategy Planning.