Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

South Korean authorities collect trash dropped by North Korean balloons in the streets of Gangseo-gu, a southwestern district in Seoul, on Tuesday. (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff)

North Korea floated balloons filled with trash toward the South for the fifth time late Monday, on the eve of the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, which was June 25, 1950.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that as of Tuesday morning, more than 350 trash balloons from North Korea were identified, the majority of which fell in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city.

So far, this latest batch of balloons appeared to contain mostly waste paper that was deemed not to pose a hazard to public health or safety, the JCS said.

South Korea may resume its propaganda broadcasts from the loudspeakers along the shared border as a response, according to the JCS.

President Yoon Suk Yeol in his remarks delivered at an event commemorating the 74th anniversary of the Korean War in Daegu, Tuesday, chastised North Korea for launching trash balloons as being “despicable and irrational.”

“Despite repeated warnings from the international community, North Korea has continued to upgrade its nuclear and missile capabilities, constantly planning provocations,” he said.

“North Korea has recently resorted to despicable and irrational provocations, like the release of trash balloons," Yoon said.

He went on, “North Korea is the only place on Earth that remains frozen in time, stubbornly pursuing a path of regression. The North Korean regime is preoccupied with its own security while turning a blind eye to the horrific lives of its people.”

In his remarks, Yoon also called the partnership between North Korea and Russia “an anachronistic move that goes against the progress of history” and “a direct violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”