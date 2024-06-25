Most Popular
Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
On eve of Korean War anniversary, Pyongyang floats about 350 trash balloons to Seoul metro regionBy Kim Arin
Published : June 25, 2024 - 16:39
North Korea floated balloons filled with trash toward the South for the fifth time late Monday, on the eve of the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, which was June 25, 1950.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that as of Tuesday morning, more than 350 trash balloons from North Korea were identified, the majority of which fell in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city.
So far, this latest batch of balloons appeared to contain mostly waste paper that was deemed not to pose a hazard to public health or safety, the JCS said.
South Korea may resume its propaganda broadcasts from the loudspeakers along the shared border as a response, according to the JCS.
President Yoon Suk Yeol in his remarks delivered at an event commemorating the 74th anniversary of the Korean War in Daegu, Tuesday, chastised North Korea for launching trash balloons as being “despicable and irrational.”
“Despite repeated warnings from the international community, North Korea has continued to upgrade its nuclear and missile capabilities, constantly planning provocations,” he said.
“North Korea has recently resorted to despicable and irrational provocations, like the release of trash balloons," Yoon said.
He went on, “North Korea is the only place on Earth that remains frozen in time, stubbornly pursuing a path of regression. The North Korean regime is preoccupied with its own security while turning a blind eye to the horrific lives of its people.”
In his remarks, Yoon also called the partnership between North Korea and Russia “an anachronistic move that goes against the progress of history” and “a direct violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”
The arrival of the balloons on Monday follows a warning from Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister.
Referring to anti-Pyongyang flyers sent over the border by South Korean activists, Kim said in a statement carried by the North’s official Korea Central News Agency on Friday: “You can go ahead and assume we will be taking action after they did something we clearly told them not to do.”
The group of South Korean activists called Fighters for Free North Korea on Thursday floated near the border giant balloons carrying propaganda flyers, dollar bills and removable USB drives containing K-pop and other South Korean cultural content.
The balloon action prompted Gyeonggi Province, which borders North Korea, to file a complaint with the police concerning the activist group the next day.
Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon, of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said earlier this month that the provincial office would increase police patrols to deter flyers and other things from being sent across the border.
Preliminary analyses by the South Korean government detected several kinds of parasites within the North Korean balloons.
According to the results of these analyses released Monday by the Ministry of Unification which oversees inter-Korean affairs, “a large number of parasites were seen in the soil contained in the balloons.”
