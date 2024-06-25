Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

President Yoon Suk Yeol (fourth from left) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (third from left) attend a ceremony Tuesday in Daegu to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday denounced a pact signed between North Korea and Russia last week as "an anachronistic act" that goes against the progress of history and Pyongyang's repeated provocations as "vile and irrational."

During his televised speech to mark the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Yoon said the pact that forges stronger military and economic cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow "blatantly violates the United Nations Security Council resolution" designed to contain North Korea through sanctions.

Pyongyang has long been suspected to have illicitly developed nuclear weapons that could potentially reach as far as the United States.

Yoon in his speech described North Korea, which invaded South Korea in 1950 as the "last frozen land on the Earth" which continues to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities and carry out endless provocations, including sending balloons containing waste to South Korea.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the pact with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un on June 18, Yoon's office discussed follow-up measures at a meeting of the National Security Council, a presidential advisory body, which included Seoul to reconsider arms support to Ukraine. Yoon was publicly denouncing the Moscow-Pyongyang pact for the first time on Tuesday after it was forged last week.

Last week, national security adviser Chang Ho-jin unveiled Seoul's plans to impose sanctions on four vessels, five organizations and eight individuals allegedly involved in the exchange of weapons and oil between North Korea and Russia.

Chang blasted both countries, which initiated the 1950-53 Korean War and the lingering war in Ukraine, for promising military cooperation based on the assumption of a preemptive strike that has not occurred, labeling it as "irresponsible rhetoric."

South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, as the two sides reached an armistice in July 1953 after two years of armistice negotiations between officials from not only the two Koreas but also the United States, China, the then-Soviet Union and United Nations forces. Military conflict persisted for more than three years.

Seoul estimates that the Korean War resulted in some 140,000 casualties from South Korean armed forces, and 40,000 more soldiers from South Korea's allies -- including the United States and the United Nations Forces -- were killed on the battlefield. Nearly 1 million South Koreans were either dead, massacred, abducted or missing.

Yoon said Tuesday the South Korean government would work to prevent a repeat of the tragedy to protect the citizens' lives and the principles of freedom and democracy, while its military forces will maintain a readiness posture to overwhelmingly and boldly react to North Korea's provocation.

Yoon honored the fallen heroes of the Korean War as people who laid the foundation for South Korea's prosperity. The country's gross national income per capital surged nearly 600-fold in seven decades, he said.

Tuesday's event in Daegu marked the first that the Korean War commemoration ceremony was held outside of Seoul, South Korea's capital city, according to Yoon's office. Daegu, a city about 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, served as one of the bastions against North Korea's invasion of the South. The president pledged to nurture the environment in which war veterans gain respect from others.