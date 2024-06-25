Nexon's Dungeon & Fighter Mobile tops global game sales

South Korean game developer Nexon's mobile role-playing game "Dungeon & Fighter" has topped global mobile game sales, energized by its popularity in China.

According to a report released Tuesday by app market research firm Sensor Tower, Dungeon & Fighter recorded around $270 million in Chinese sales over the past month since its May 21 launch there.

This figure exceeds the total revenue it accumulated in Korea over two years and three months.

Sensor Tower credited the game's leading position in global mobile game revenue rankings mainly to its success in China. Its report highlighted that the revenue figure solely includes sales from the iOS app store in China, rating the accomplishment as even more impressive.

Nexon partnered with Chinese game developer Tencent Games and received regulatory approval to launch the game in China this February.

Sensor Tower also noted that the game successfully attracted nostalgic local fans who enjoyed the original version, a huge success with an accumulated 850 million users globally.