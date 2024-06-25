Westlife concert in Korea postponed to November

Irish pop band Westlife's concert has been postponed to November.

According to Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, Westlife, initially scheduled to perform “The Hits Tour” in Korea at the Incheon Inspire Arena on July 6-7, will now hold one concert, on Nov. 23. The band last performed in Korea in October 2011 as part of its "Gravity Tour."

Tickets for Westlife’s concert in Korea, which were sold through pre-booking, will be automatically canceled and full refunds will be made without cancellation fees. Those who pre-booked the tickets will be given priority booking rights when new ticket sale dates are confirmed.

Westlife has sold over 55 million albums worldwide. The group enjoys great popularity in Korea, where "My Love" and "You Raise Me Up" continue to be hits. Of the four members, Markus Feehily will not perform due to an illness.