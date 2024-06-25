India marks International Day of Yoga

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar, delivers remarks at 10th International Day of Yoga in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul) Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar, delivers remarks at 10th International Day of Yoga in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on Saturday. The United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through resolution 69/131, with the support of 175 member states in 2014. This year’s theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscored the dual benefits of yoga for individual well-being and community harmony. "Yoga, ancient Indian heritage, has transcended geographical, cultural and temporal boundaries, touching the lives of millions around the world, attesting to its timeless wisdom and relevance," said Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar, delivering his remarks at the event.

According to the embassy, yoga's origins trace back approximately 3,000 years, with its principles codified in the "Yoga Sutras" by Hindu sage Patanjali around 200 BC. Patanjali, known as the father of modern yoga, wrote the "Yoga Sutras," a collection of Sanskrit aphorisms on the theory and practices of ancient yoga. "Regular practice of yoga improves flexibility, strength and balance. It also fosters self-awareness and emotional resilience," Kumar explained. "I learned and gained a lot while participating, I want to do it more passionately," said a man in his 30s who attended a yoga session for the first time in his life that day.

The event showcased yoga demonstrations and meditation sessions led by instructors. "We all seemed to gain energy from doing yoga outdoors and had a fun time," said a yoga practitioner in her 20s. "Even though it was raining, practicing yoga outdoors, touching the grass, and doing Suryanamaskar, I felt a change in my heart," said another practitioner. Experts say that yoga practitioners are typically motivated to practice yoga daily, with the specific forms and techniques chosen based on one's personal preferences.

