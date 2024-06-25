Home

Battery site fire raises alarm on chemical facility risks

By Korea Herald

Published : June 25, 2024 - 10:30

Firefighters retrieve the bodies of workers at the site of a fire at a primary lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 24, 2024. The fire left at least 22 workers dead. (Yonhap) Firefighters retrieve the bodies of workers at the site of a fire at a primary lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 24, 2024. The fire left at least 22 workers dead. (Yonhap)

Monday’s blaze at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, has highlighted yet again the dangers associated with chemical processing facilities. A fire, once it breaks out, often results in significant casualties, due to the dense presence of flammable or combustible materials within a confined space.

The worst chemical factory fire to date occurred in 1989 at the Lucky Chemical plant at an industrial complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. The blaze, triggered by a massive explosion, resulted in 16 fatalities and 17 injuries.

On Aug. 17, 2011, a steam explosion at the Hyundai EP's factory in Ulsan caused the deaths of three workers and injured five others. On Aug. 27 of the same year, a chemical substance called hexane exploded at TK Chemical in Gongju, North Gyeongsang Province, killing seven people.

On Aug. 23, 2022, eight people were killed and about 10 injured when a large drum containing dioxin exploded at an LG Chemical plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

A 2013 fire at Daelim Industries’ factory in Yeosu, which killed six people and seriously injured 11 others, was also caused by an explosion that occurred in a silo that stored raw materials for polyethylene.

More recently in 2021, a fire at Eil Industrials’ petrochemical product manufacturing plant in Yeosu claimed the lives of three workers. The fire also started with an explosion from a tank containing liquid chemicals.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a blast at the Yeochun NCC factory in Yeosu killed four people and injured four others.

