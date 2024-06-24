All-Star closer for Tigers sidelined with shoulder injury

The Kia Tigers announced Monday their All-Star closer Jung Hai-young will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Tigers, currently in first place in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), said Jung, the 22-year-old right-hander, has been diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder.

Jung was lifted during Sunday's game against the Hanwha Eagles after facing four batters due to shoulder discomfort. He had a preliminary test done on Sunday and went through an additional test earlier Monday, which revealed rotator cuff problems.

The Tigers placed Jung on the injured list Monday and said he will have some rest and undergo treatment. They added Jung will return after the All-Star break, which will go on from July 5 to 8.

Jung was the top vote getter for the annual midsummer event but is now a question mark for the game scheduled for July 6 at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, just west of Seoul. A Tigers official said the team will monitor Jung's rehab before determining his status for the All-Star Game.

Jung is second in the KBO with 21 saves, two shy of his total from all of last season. He has a 2.25 ERA after 32 innings.

The Tigers are leading the Samsung Lions by two games in first place with a record of 45-30-1 (wins-losses-ties). They have the third-best bullpen ERA in the 10-team league with 4.64.

Also on Monday, Lotte Giants infielder Son Ho-young, selected as an All-Star reserve earlier Monday, was removed from the active roster with a hamstring injury. Son recently had a 30-game hitting streak snapped. It was tied for the third-longest such streak in KBO history.

The Doosan Bears took left-handed starter Brandon Waddell off their active roster Monday, a day after the American pitcher removed himself from the third inning of a game against the Samsung Lions with shoulder discomfort.

The Bears said he underwent a test Monday and will go for a second opinion Tuesday. (Yonhap)