Why firefighters struggle to put out battery blazes

Firefighters work to contain a fire at the primary lithium battery manufacturing plant of Korean manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

Fire accidents involving lithium-ion batteries, like the one at Korean battery manufacturer Aricell's facility, are especially challenging to extinguish due to the batteries’ highly flammable nature and the potential for water to exacerbate the situation.

Lithium-ion battery fires typically start due to a phenomenon known as thermal runaway. This occurs when the battery's internal components -- anode, cathode, separator, and electrolyte -- malfunction. If the separator, which keeps the anode and cathode apart, is damaged, it can cause a short circuit, which can cause the battery to overheat and catch fire.

During thermal runaway, the battery can emit toxic gases such as benzene and hydrogen fluoride and produce hydrogen, a highly flammable gas. These emissions not only intensify the fire but also pose severe health risks to firefighters, further complicating firefighting efforts. The high temperatures can lead to further breakdown of the battery’s components, releasing additional flammable and toxic substances.

The extinguishing process is difficult because water can only be used if the battery cells are sealed within their casings. If the lithium inside is exposed, contact with water can actually worsen the fire by generating flammable hydrogen gas and causing the lithium to react violently. This makes traditional water-based firefighting techniques ineffective and often dangerous.

Therefore, the firefighters at the Aricell site are focusing on containing the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby factories. They are surrounding the building in order to prevent the fire from reaching adjacent structures while waiting for the batteries to burn out completely.

Aricell, a subsidiary of the Kosdaq-listed S Connect, occupies a three-story, reinforced concrete building with a total floor area exceeding 2,300 square meters. Established in May 2020, the factory employs around 50 workers and specializes in producing lithium primary batteries, particularly for smart meters used in smart grids. S Connect itself is known for manufacturing metal components for smartphones and other electronic devices.