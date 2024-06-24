LG Chem CEO to co-chair WEF meeting

LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol (right) attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. (LG Chem)

LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol has been named co-chair of World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings of New Champions this year, the company said Monday.

The World Economic Forum holds the annual meeting in Dalian, China, from Tuesday to Thursday this week, under the title of “Next Frontiers for Growth.” The event will invite over 1,500 high-profile leaders from business, government, civil society and international organizations.

Shin, one of the 11 co-chairs of the annual event and the first Korean entrepreneur to serve the job, is tasked with expediting cooperation among Asian business leaders to jointly achieve net zero goals during the meetings and seminars.

On Wednesday, Shin will deliver his keynote speech at a session titled “Industry’s Energy Revolution.” During the session, he will share his experience in the development of next-generation battery materials, one of the key aspects of renewable energy systems.

He will also speak at another session with startup executives in the fields of artificial intelligence, energy and health care to discuss entrepreneurship, corporate management and recent industry trends.

During the event, he is also scheduled to meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Chang and executive members of Chinese energy company Sinopec.

“To find sustainable growth measures amid the rapidly changing global business environment and climate crisis, all-round cooperation between the industries is required,” Shin said. “LG Chem will accelerate its shift to future businesses through collaborating with global leaders.”