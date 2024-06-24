Father and son found dead in suspected murder-suicide

The South Korean police said Monday they are investigating a case in which a man and his son were found dead after the two men were heard arguing inside their home.

According to the Daejeon Yuseong Police Station, the two were found stabbed and fatally injured at around 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, with the father found inside the master bedroom and the son inside the bathroom. The older victim's daughter reported the case to the police, saying her father appeared to have been murdered.

The two men were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but both died. Police suspect the son used the weapon to murder his father before killing himself. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Officials suspect that family troubles led to the incident, but declined to comment further.