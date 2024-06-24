Father and son found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Most Popular
-
1
Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation
-
2
S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
-
3
After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
-
4
Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency
-
5
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
6
Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through
-
7
Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike
-
8
Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric
-
9
Race begins for People Power Party leadership
-
10
S. Korea faces nearly 6-month summers by 2100 if emissions not cut: report
Father and son found dead in suspected murder-suicideBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 24, 2024 - 17:06
The South Korean police said Monday they are investigating a case in which a man and his son were found dead after the two men were heard arguing inside their home.
According to the Daejeon Yuseong Police Station, the two were found stabbed and fatally injured at around 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, with the father found inside the master bedroom and the son inside the bathroom. The older victim's daughter reported the case to the police, saying her father appeared to have been murdered.
The two men were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but both died. Police suspect the son used the weapon to murder his father before killing himself. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.
Officials suspect that family troubles led to the incident, but declined to comment further.
More from Headlines
-
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
-
Ministry finds parasite in North Korea's trash-filled balloons