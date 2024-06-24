Twice’s Nayeon lands at No. 7 on Billboard 200

Most Popular
-
1
Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation
-
2
S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
-
3
After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
-
4
Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency
-
5
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
6
Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through
-
7
Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike
-
8
Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric
-
9
Race begins for People Power Party leadership
-
10
S. Korea faces nearly 6-month summers by 2100 if emissions not cut: report
Twice’s Nayeon lands at No. 7 on Billboard 200By Hong Yoo
Published : June 24, 2024 - 16:29
Nayeon of the K-pop girl group Twice achieved a landmark feat on Billboard’s main album chart with her latest mini album, “Na.”
According to Billboard, "Na," Nayeon’s second EP, landed at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 dated June 29.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate.
Nayeon is now the first female K-pop soloist to have two albums in the Billboard Top 10.
Her first solo album “Im Nayeon” reached No. 7 on the same chart when it was released in 2022.
No other K-pop female solo artist has ranked this high on the Billboard 200.
“ABCD,” the lead track of Nayeon’s latest album, also claimed the No. 4 spot on YouTube music chart’s Global Weekly Top Songs dated June 20.
More from Headlines
-
Hwaseong factory fire leaves multiple casualties
-
The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
-
Ministry finds parasite in North Korea's trash-filled balloons