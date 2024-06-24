Home

Twice’s Nayeon lands at No. 7 on Billboard 200

By Hong Yoo

Published : June 24, 2024 - 16:29

Nayeon of Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Nayeon of the K-pop girl group Twice achieved a landmark feat on Billboard’s main album chart with her latest mini album, “Na.”

According to Billboard, "Na," Nayeon’s second EP, landed at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 dated June 29.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate.

Nayeon is now the first female K-pop soloist to have two albums in the Billboard Top 10.

Her first solo album “Im Nayeon” reached No. 7 on the same chart when it was released in 2022.

No other K-pop female solo artist has ranked this high on the Billboard 200.

“ABCD,” the lead track of Nayeon’s latest album, also claimed the No. 4 spot on YouTube music chart’s Global Weekly Top Songs dated June 20.

