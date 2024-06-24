S-Oil completes digitalization for smart factory systems

A worker is setting up a portable CCTV system at S-Oil's Onsan plant in Ulsan (S-Oil)

S-Oil announced Monday that its advanced smart factory system has become fully operational recently following a three-year digital transformation project.

To transform its Onsan plant in Ulsan into a smart facility, S-Oil implemented the S-imoms project, its integrated manufacturing operation management system.

The S-imoms project required an investment of approximately 25.5 billion won ($18 million) over three years. S-Oil expects to achieve annual economic benefits of over 20 billion won through business innovation based on digital transformation.

The project involved a thorough analysis of factory operations from the design phase to eliminate inefficiencies. The company also consolidated its previously scattered production, equipment, maintenance, inspection and safety systems, which were managed through more than 30 separate systems, into a single unified platform. Such integration enables real-time diagnostics of operational conditions and the performance of rotating machines and devices. Operational data is analyzed through integration with artificial intelligence technology.

"By fully digitalizing workflows, we have enhanced operational efficiency and reduced potential accident risks. We introduced a dashboard that visualizes operating conditions and key information, aiming to establish a data-driven decision-making system," said Park Hyeong-woon, head of Refinery Innovation and Coordination of S-Oil.

Improvements in safety systems were made through advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as the portable CCTV systems deployed at work sites to centrally monitor risks associated with simultaneous operations in real time.

Moreover, drone technology is also used for safe inspections of inaccessible areas. Detailed data is collected with high-resolution cameras and sensors mounted on drones. The company also implemented the S-Mustering system, which monitors the real-time location and status of field workers, enabling swift responses in emergencies.