Songzio returns to womenswear at Paris Fashion Week

Models wear creations by Songzio as part of the Spring-Summer 2025 Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris on Friday. (Songzio)

South Korean avant-garde menswear brand Songzio unveiled a womenswear collection for the first time in 25 years at the Spring-Summer 2025 Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The collection revealed Friday was titled “Bright Star” in reference to the North Star, an enduring source of inspiration and a symbol of a hopeful future. Each creation was pieced together using asymmetric geometric shapes for vibrant and youthful exuberance, Songzio said.

Such unfettered self-expression by youth, Songzio added, was played up with a bolder mix of colors than usual, like azure and neon pink, a contrast to Songzio’s signature black, gray and navy. The fabrics also demonstrated contrasts of heavy and light, rough and soft, featuring exaggerated forms in slouchy silhouettes.

The fashion house, launched by the namesake designer in 1993 as a womenswear brand, switched to menswear in 2000 and has been showing at Paris Fashion Week since 2006. Jay Song, the founding designer’s son, took over the label in 2018. The second-generation designer launched the brand’s first flagship store in Seoul in May. A Paris flagship is scheduled to open in September, followed by a New York flagship next year.

Four other Korean brands -- Wooyoungmi, Solid Homme, Juun.J and System -- showed their creations on Paris Men’s Fashion Week runways.