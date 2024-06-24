Climate anxiety worsens following extreme June weather

Pedestrians walk through a cooling mist with parasols in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province on June 18, where the daytime high reached 35 degrees Celsius that day. (Yonhap)

Following scorching heat waves nationwide and record-breaking heavy rain on Jeju Island over the last few weeks, South Korea's residents are grappling with "climate anxiety," as many have found themselves concerned about the increasingly unpredictable extreme weather.

Climate anxiety -- related to "climate depression" -- is a term used to describe feeling distressed due to worries about climate change and its impacts on the Earth and human existence.

“I always thought climate change was a problem, but I don’t remember June ever being this hot,” Jin Hyun-joo, a Goyang resident in her thirties, told The Korea Herald. Goyang was one of the four cities in Gyeonggi Province on June 20 that raised its heat warning level to the second-highest in the country's four-tier system, as the high reached 37 degrees Celsius.

“I find myself going beyond being tired and concerned about extreme weather conditions,” added Jin. “I’m more worried and anxious about the future and how the future climate is going to impact me,” added Jin.

Summer only just started this month, but several weather records have already been broken.

On Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration announced this June has already been the hottest June ever by a significant margin. Regions across the country recorded an average of 2.4 heat wave days from June 1 to 20, breaking the previous record of 1.5 heat wave days set in 2018.

On June 20, Jeju Island saw torrential rains of 220 millimeters when monsoon season officially began in the country. The KMA described this rain as “rainfall that can only occur once every 80 years,” and was also recorded as the second-most amount of precipitation Korea has seen in June.

However, the weather agency warned that summer is just beginning and monsoon season has yet to spread nationwide. There is a 50 percent chance for temperatures in August to exceed the three-decade average, while there is a 40 percent chance for July's temperatures to surpass the average. There is also a 40 percent chance of precipitation exceeding the 30-year-average in July and August.