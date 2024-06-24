[Herald Interview] Pixar animators suggest Patience, Empathy for 'Inside Out 3'

The animators of "Inside Out 2" suggested that if "Inside Out 3" were to be made, Patience and Empathy could be introduced as new emotions at Riley's brain headquarters, during an interview on Friday.

The recently released "Inside Out 2" is the sequel to Pixar's hugely successful "Inside Out" (2015), which delves into the psyche of an 11-year-old girl named Riley by following the adventures of five anthropomorphized emotions: Joy, Fear, Disgust, Anger and Sadness.

"Inside Out 2" follows Riley as she navigates puberty, adding Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui to the cast.

Kim Hye-sook, a senior animator at Pixar Animation Studios who participated in the animation of Riley's five core emotions, attributed the success of "Inside Out 2" to its ability to resonate with audiences of all ages. On Monday, the film's 12th day of release, "Inside Out 2" crossed the 4 million admissions mark at the South Korean box office. It became the fastest film to hit the milestone among all Disney and Pixar animated films released in Korea.

"The animation has a broad appeal, featuring humor that children enjoy and reflecting what teenagers think. One comment mentioned that adults feel nostalgic and embarrassed because it reminds them of their own teenage years. We put in a lot of effort into connecting with the audience, and it seems we've succeeded in doing so," said Kim during an online interview held with reporters Friday.

Kim said she considered animators to be like actors.

"I view animators as akin to actors. When tasked with animating a character, it's essential for us to ensure that the audience comprehends the character effectively," said Kim.

"When working on the five emotions, I aimed to maintain continuity in the characters from the first film while adding a unique touch to them, by acting the characters out myself (when animating) and researching for references," said Kim.