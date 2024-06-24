[Photo News] KT&G Lil Aible revamped

South Korea's leading cigarette maker KT&G said Monday it will start sales of its new heat-not-burn cigarette device Lil Aible 2.0 on Wednesday. The new device comes with a brand-new Pause feature, which allows users to pause the heating process for two minutes. Using its fast charging technology, it takes about 40 minutes to charge up to 50 percent. The preheating time has also been reduced by 20 percent compared to the previous model. (KT&G)