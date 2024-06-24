Britpop legends Suede to perform in Seoul

The band Suede, which helped create and lead the Britpop musical movement in the 1990s, will perform in Korea for the first time in eight years.

Suede will perform "Suede Live in Seoul" at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu on Aug. 23. This will be the band's first performance in Korea since they played at the 2016 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival.

Formed in London in 1989, Suede is recognized as a key Britpop band alongside Blur, Pulp and Oasis. Britpop, a type of alternative rock that originated in the United Kingdom, was a major musical trend of the 1990s, a brighter, catchier contrast to darker, introspective American grunge.

The band made a smashing debut with debut album "Suede," which combined pop and punk with glam rock, topping the Official UK Albums Chart and winning the Mercury Music Prize, given to the best album of the year released in the UK and Ireland.

Lead singer Brett Anderson’s wide-ranging voice and androgynous look, as well as the band’s musical style blending 1960s British pop, glam rock, 1970s punk and 1980s indie pop with a sense of decadence made Suede a widely acclaimed band.

In 1996, Suede's third album, "Coming Up," was released, achieving the highest sales and commercial success for the band. This album, which provides a perfect balance between joy and melancholy, topped the Official UK Albums Chart once again and captivated audiences worldwide, including in the US, Europe and Asia.

In 2003, the band went on hiatus with Anderson taking a break, leading to their dissolution. However, they reunited in 2010 and have been actively touring around the world, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand and several countries in Europe.

Tickets are available exclusively at Yes24 Ticket, an online ticketing platform.