[Photo News] Record time

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has set new records at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race in Colorado, clinching the fastest times in both modified and unmodified categories for mass-produced electric vehicles. The modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack Spec accomplished the course in 9 minutes and 30.852 seconds, surpassing the previous record for a mass-produced EV. The standard Ioniq 5 N completed the race in 10 minutes and 49.267 seconds, also setting a new benchmark. (Hyundai Motor Group)