[Photo News] Record time

Most Popular
-
1
Korea's antitrust watchdog to rule on YouTube bundling allegation
-
2
S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
-
3
After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
-
4
Korea is having its hottest June ever now: weather agency
-
5
Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant
-
6
Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?
-
7
Why Korea's 8th attempt to launch 4th telecom carrier fell through
-
8
Heavy rain hits southern S. Korea; gov't activates counter-disaster team
-
9
Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike
-
10
Hyundai Motor to seek breakthrough in Japan with Casper Electric
[Photo News] Record timeBy Korea Herald
Published : June 24, 2024 - 14:19
Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has set new records at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race in Colorado, clinching the fastest times in both modified and unmodified categories for mass-produced electric vehicles. The modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack Spec accomplished the course in 9 minutes and 30.852 seconds, surpassing the previous record for a mass-produced EV. The standard Ioniq 5 N completed the race in 10 minutes and 49.267 seconds, also setting a new benchmark. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea running out of red lines on Russia-N. Korea cooperation
-
After SNUH strike ends, will other doctors follow suit?
-
Race begins for PPP leadership