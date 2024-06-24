DP leader resigns in preparation to seek another term as party chief

Most Popular
DP leader resigns in preparation to seek another term as party chiefBy Yonhap
Published : June 24, 2024 - 11:38
Rep. Lee Jae-myung resigned as chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday in a preparatory step to seek another term as party leader in a national convention set for August.
"I have resigned from my position as the leader of the Democratic Party as the party's supreme council meeting just ended," Lee told reporters at the National Assembly.
"If I hadn't decided to run (for another term), I probably wouldn't have resigned today," he said, hinting at the possibility of running for reelection.
The DP plans to hold a national convention on Aug. 18 to elect its new leader. Under the current rules, a party chair must resign from his leadership position to be eligible as a candidate.
With Lee's resignation, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae will serve as the acting party leader until the convention. (Yonhap)
