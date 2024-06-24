N. Korean leader exchanges greetings with Laotian president to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged greetings with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, North Korea's state media reported Monday.

"Over the past 50 years, our two countries have established and developed solid ties based on comradely friendship and revolutionary obligation in the struggle to accomplish the socialist cause," according to Kim's message released by the Korean Central News Agency in an English dispatch.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in June 1974, North Korea and Laos have maintained ideological ties as socialist states. Earlier this year, a delegation from North Korea's ruling party visited Laos.

Laos will host the ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane next month, which is the only regional multilateral security dialogue in which North Korea participates.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Observers say North Korea may engage in diplomatic efforts with Laos to ensure its positions are reflected in the ARF chairman's statement, which is drafted under the leadership of the chair country.

"Expressing belief that DPRK-Laos relations of friendship and cooperation would develop to a higher stage, the message sincerely wished Thongloun Sisoulith greater success in his responsible work for leading the party and the state," Kim's message said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Kim also received greetings from Sisoulith, who extended warm congratulations and best wishes, the KCNA said in a separate dispatch. (Yonhap)