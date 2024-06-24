Head of state diplomatic think tank named new ambassador to Japan: sources

A South Korean scholar, well known for his expertise in relations with Japan, has been tapped to be the new ambassador to the neighboring country, government sources with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

Park Cheol-hee, chief of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, the think tank under the foreign ministry, has been nominated as the new ambassador, and Seoul has asked for Tokyo's consent, known as an "agrement," the sources said.

Park would replace the incumbent ambassador, Yun Duk-min, who has been serving as the top envoy to Japan since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government in May 2022.

Park has spent most of his career in academia as an expert in Japan relations and Japanese politics at Seoul National University and affiliated research institutes. Park was appointed to lead the KNDA in March last year.

Park has long called for the importance of building a "future-oriented relationship" with Japan, an approach that has taken hold in Yoon's policy toward Tokyo. Park worked for Yoon's camp during the presidential race.

The presidential office is expected to make a formal announcement on his appointment next month, according to the sources. (Yonhap)