[팟캐스트] (597) 반려견 소유권, '기른 정'이냐 '최초 분양'이냐

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
3
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
4
How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
-
5
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
-
6
More med school profs to walkout indefinitely this month
-
7
Samsung Electronics union in South Korea declares strike
-
8
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
9
[Graphic News] S. Korea's tourism rebounds as foreigners return
-
10
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
[팟캐스트] (597) 반려견 소유권, '기른 정'이냐 '최초 분양'이냐By Hong Yoo
Published : July 2, 2024 - 22:32
진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn
Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?
기사 요약: 반려견을 처음 분양받은 사람과 실제로 기른 사람 중 누구에게 소유권이 있는지 가리는 판결에서 1심과 2심이 엇갈린 결론을 내 해당 사건이 대법원 판단을 받게 됐다.
[1] A messy canine custody battle broke out recently after a woman sued her son's former girlfriend, claiming ownership of a golden retriever who had lived with her for years but is legally owned by the ex-girlfriend.
*messy: 지저분한, 엉망인
*sue: 고소하다, 소송을 제기하다
*claim: (…이 사실이라고) 주장하다
[2] Seoul High Court recently ruled in favor of the ex-girlfriend, overturning an earlier ruling that granted the mother ownership of the animal.
*in favor of: …에 찬성[지지]하여
*overturn: (판결 등을) 뒤집다[번복시키다]
[3] "There is no evidence to believe that (the ex-girlfriend) explicitly expressed her will to give the dog to the plaintiff," the court said in its ruling.
*explicitly: 명쾌하게
*plaintiff: (민사 소송의) 원고, 고소인
[4] It also pointed out that after the plaintiff neutered the dog in November 2020, she told her son to inform his then-girlfriend of the procedure, saying this was proof that the plaintiff thought the dog belonged to the defendant at the time.
*neuter: 거세하다
*belong to somebody: ~소유[것]이다, ~에 속하다
*defendant: (재판에서) 피고
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240621050719
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
More from Headlines
-
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours
-
Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver