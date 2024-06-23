[팟캐스트] (596) 스포츠 중계권 쓸어담는 OTT

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

Streaming services gradually dominate sports broadcasts amid mixed reactions from fans

기사 요약: OTT 플랫폼의 스포츠 중계권 확보 경쟁이 치열해지고 있다

[1] Korean streaming services are increasingly securing exclusive rights to sports broadcasts to expand their viewer base. While fans acknowledge that this enhances the quality of the viewing experience, the shift from free to paid access is generating widespread criticism.

*viewer base: 시청자 층

*enhance: 좋은 점·가치·지위를) 높이다[향상시키다]

*generate: 발생시키다, 만들어 내다

*widespread: 광범위한, 널리 퍼진

[2] Starting in May, Tving, which secured exclusive online broadcasting rights for the Korea Baseball Organization, began offering KBO-related broadcasts exclusively to its subscribers.

*secure: (특히 힘들게) 얻어 내다, 획득[확보]하다

*right: 권리

[3] Tving is also set to exclusively live-broadcast the popular soccer tournaments Euro 2024 and 2024 Copa America, which take place from June 14 to July 14 and June 20 to July 14, respectively.

*respectively: 각자, 각각, 제각기

[4] Coupang Play is now the sole broadcaster of several popular overseas soccer leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga for the 2024-25 season and Spain's La Liga for the 2023-24 season, for the next five years.

*sole: 유일한, 단 하나의

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240621050718

