[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈신체, 건강, 의학〉

1. ligament [líɡəmənt] 인대

liable, oblige의 lia-, -lig와 어원이 같은 단어로 bind(묶다)라는 뜻을 담고 있다. 뼈와 뼈를 ‘묶어’ 주는 인대를 일컫는다.

After suffering a painful ligament tear in his calf, the midfielder was forced to the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

고통스러운 종아리 인대 파열을 겪은 후에 그 중견수는 남은 시즌 동안 벤치 신세를 져야 했다.

● 두번이나 발목을 삐어서 인대가 늘어났다.

After I sprained my ankle twice, my ligament was permanently stretched.

2. menopause [ménəpɔ́ːz] 폐경기

meno(menstruation의 men으로 month를 뜻함)+pause로 구성된 단어다. 말 그대로 ‘생리가 멎는다’는 뜻이며 ‘폐경’, ‘폐경기’를 일컫는다.

Mathilda had enjoyed her forties and her early fifties, and she welcomed menopause as the next stage in her life as a woman.

마틸다는 40대와 50대 초반을 즐겼고 여성으로서 폐경을 삶의 다음 단계로 환영했다.

● 40대와 50대의 많은 여성들이 폐경기 우울증을 겪는다.

Many women in their 40s and 50s suffer from menopausal depression.

3. myopic [maiɑ́pik] 근시인

멀리 있는 것을 잘 못 보는 근시를 myopia라 하고, 그 형용사형이 myopic이다. 우리말 ‘근시안적 행정’에서 ‘근시안’이 미래를 내다보지 못하는 것을 뜻하듯 영어에서도 비유적인 의미로 쓰인다.

His severe myopia prevented him from seeing past the end of his nose without thick prescription eyeglasses.

그는 근시가 너무 심해서 두꺼운 안경을 끼지 않으면 코 끝 너머도 볼 수 없었다.

● 혼잡 통행료를 징수하는 정부 정책은 근시안적이다.

The government’s policy of imposing a congestion fee is myopic.

4. osteoporosis [ɑ̀stioupəróusis] 골다공증

osteo(bone을 뜻함)+por(hole)+osis로 구성된 단어다. 말 그대로 ‘뼈에 구멍(pore)이 생기는 질환’, 즉 ‘골다공증’을 뜻한다.

The doctor prescribed a course of hormone therapy as well as a daily calcium supplement as treatment for my mother's osteoporosis.

어머니의 골다공증 치료를 위해 의사는 매일 칼슘 보충제 섭취와 호르몬 치료를 처방했다.

● 폐경 후 골다공증이 있는 여성은 골절의 위험이 높다.

Women with osteoporosis after menopause have a higher risk of bone fracture.

5. panacea [pæ̀nəsíːə] 만병통치약

pan(all)+acea(cure라는 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어. ‘만병통치약’이라는 뜻이며 cure-all이라고도 한다.

Cutting interest rates is simply a short-term solution and not a panacea for overcoming the current economic crisis.

금리 인하는 단지 단기 처방일 뿐 현재의 경제 위기를 극복하기 위한 만병통치약이 아니다.

● 위안화 절상이 미국의 만성적 무역 적자에 만병통치약은 아니다.

Appreciation of the yuan is not a panacea for the U.S.’s chronic trade deficit.

6. pandemic [pændémik] 전염병

pan(all)+demic(democracy의 demo-와 같은 어원으로 ‘사람’이라는 뜻)의 구조로 이뤄진 단어다. 많은 사람에게 영향을 미친다는 뜻을 담고 있으며, 넓은 지역으로 퍼지는 ‘전염병’을 말한다.

The global swine flu pandemic led to a tremendous worldwide demand for Tamiflu.

신종 플루 전염병이 세계적으로 타미플루의 엄청난 수요를 불러왔다.

● 그 콘서트는 아프리카의 에이즈 전염병에 대한 대중의 인식을 제고하기 위해 열렸다.

The concert was held to raise public awareness of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa.

7. polio [póuliòu] 소아마비

소아마비는 infantile paralysis라고도 하나, 보통 poliomyelitis의 준말인 polio로 표현한다.

To ensure that his polio vaccine would help as many people as possible, Dr. Jonas Salk sought no patent for his work.

자신의 소아마비 백신이 가능한 한 많은 사람에게 도움이 되기 바란 조나스 설크 박사는 자신의 성과에 대해 특허를 내지 않았다.

● 그녀는 소아마비를 극복하고 올림픽 육상에서 3개의 금메달을 따냈다.

She overcame polio and won three gold medals in track and field at the Olympic Games.

8. prostate [prɑ́steit] 전립선

pro(before)+state(stand), 즉 ‘앞에 서 있다’는 뜻을 담고 있는 단어다. 위치상 방광의 앞에 있다는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘전립선’을 뜻한다.

Once men reach their 40s, they are supposed to receive an annual prostate exam, as painful as it may be.

남성들은 40대에 달하면 고통스럽더라도 매년 전립선 검진을 받아야 한다.

● 배우 데니스 호퍼가 전립선암 합병증으로 사망했다.

Actor Dennis Hopper died from complications due to prostate cancer.