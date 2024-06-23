[From the Scene] South Korean commandos train to take out terrorists

The special mission group demonstrates an anti-terrorism exercise involving a building-clearing scenario at the National Counter-terrorism Training Center in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Republic of Korea Army)

The commandos of the South Korean Army’s 707th special mission group, dedicated to countering terrorist threats, showcased operations responding to simulated scenarios at the National Counterterrorism Training Center in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

GWANGJU, Gyeonggi Province -- Six commandos parachuted from a Black Hawk helicopter at around 1,500 meters, gliding toward the designated target on the ground for a demonstration of airborne infiltration techniques Thursday morning.

Troops from the 707th Special Mission Group conduct an airborne infiltration exercise above the training grounds of the National Counter-terrorism Training Center in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Republic of Korea Army)

Troops from the 707th Special Mission Group perform an exercise simulating a bus bombing terrorist attack at the National Counter-terrorism Training Center in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Republic of Korea Army)

In one demonstration, a team of commandos swiftly opened the doors of a Boeing 747 airliner, simultaneously detonating flash bombs to distract terrorists and clear the path. It took about two minutes for the commandos to gain control of the plane, suppress the terrorists and rescue the hostages.

A vehicle carrying commandos tracked a bus in a drill testing response to a terrorist attack on public transportation. The bus was stopped by an explosion targeting its front wheel. The terrorist was dragged off the bus in less than a minute from the commandos entering the bus after smashing a side window.

In another demonstration, the commandos were training to clear a building occupied by terrorists. One commando took the lead by blowing up the front door using explosives, and others quickly gained entry by breaking down the rest of the locked doors with shotguns.

Upon entering the building, the commandos fired rounds, taking down targets dressed as terrorists. The commandos were at times aiming their loaded gun over the shoulder of a teammate. The intense barrage of gunfire continued for less than a minute before all the terrorists were taken down.

Group commander Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun told reporters that keeping up with rapidly evolving technology was a challenge.

“To continue to maintain readiness posture at the highest level, acquiring the latest technology and equipment is a must, and this is where we need support,” he said.

The 707th special mission group, part of the Special Warfare Command established in 1958, was formed to sharpen anti-terrorism capabilities.