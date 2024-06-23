French musical 'Holidays' featuring Madonna's hits kicks off Daegu musical fest

From left: Bae Sung-hyuck, executive director of the Daegu International Musical Festival, "Holidays" director Nathan Guichet and four cast members, Juliette Behar, Fanny Delaigue, Marlene Schaff and Harmony Dibongue-levy, participate in a press conference held at Daegu Opera House in Daegue on Friday. (DIMF)

DAGEU - The Daegu International Musical Festival opened its 18th edition Friday, with the Korean premiere of “Holidays,” a French jukebox musical based on Madonna's hit songs, at Daegu Opera House.

“We invited ‘Holidays’ as the opening performance because Madonna is truly a legendary pop star and the musical based on her music would resonate deeply with Korean audience,” Bae Sung-hyuck, executive director of the DIMF, told reporters during a press conference on Friday. “In addition, Korea is perhaps the only country outside France that loves French musicals the most,” he added, citing examples of “Notre de Dame de Paris” and “Les Miserables.”

Produced by French stage director Nathan Guichet, who said he is a big fan of the pop icon, “Holidays” premiered in France in September 2023.

While the original production was in French, their tour to Korea was performed in English, with two new English-speaking cast members joining the production. It’s a move partly in consideration of international audiences who are familiar with the music, Guichet said.