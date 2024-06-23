Hyundai Mobis enhances work-life balance with support programs

Aimed at helping employees achieve a better work-life balance, Hyundai Mobis, auto parts and service arm of Hyundai Motor Group, is offering series of support programs aiming to make it easier for employees to have children.

The company has been running a day care center in Mabuk-dong, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province since last year. The four-story day care center provides diverse spaces where children can engage in both learning and play activities.

The center features stairs, sinks and specialized play equipment tailored to meet the needs of young children, providing a safe and stimulating environment. The facility can accommodate up to 210 children and offers 13 square meters of space per child, which is three times the legal requirement of 4.29 square meters per child.

As of the end of last year, the center hosted 169 children and employed 53 staff members. The center also provides four meals and snacks daily, including lunch and dinner, with careful supervision to protect children with allergies.

"Ensuring our employees can balance their professional and family lives is crucial for their satisfaction and productivity," the company said.

"This balance is essential for the sustainable development of both our company and our staff."

In addition to offering this child care facility, the company has implemented several welfare programs to support employees during pregnancy and with child care. Female employees in their first 12 weeks or after 36 weeks of pregnancy are entitled to reduce their daily work hours by two hours. Additionally, employees raising children under eight years old can opt to work two or four hours less per day for up to two years per child.