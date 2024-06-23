KNCDC's contemporary 'Jungle' to tour Paris, Italy, Austria, Kazakhstan

The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company is on an international tour with "Jungle," which premiered in October as the curtain raiser at the International Modern Dance Festival.

The company is performing "Jungle" at Theatre 13 in Paris on Sunday and Monday, as part of the 2024 Korea Season organized by the Culture Ministry to coincide with the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicks off July 26.

Choreographed by Kim Sung-yong, the company's director and artistic director, "Jungle" features 17 dancers who express their individuality against the backdrop of a jungle where the instincts and vitality of the body collide.

Following the performances in Paris, the tour will continue in Italy, Austria and Kazakhstan.

On July 27, "Jungle" will be staged at the outdoor venue in Padula Charterhouse, or Certosa di San Lorenzo, in Italy; and at the Volkstheater in Vienna on Aug. 2 and 4, invited by the ImPulsTanz Vienna International Dance Festival.

The tour will conclude on Aug. 10 at the Astana Opera House in Kazakhstan.