[Photo News] Samsung promotes Olympics

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'
-
2
Man puts plastic bag over face of comfort women statue
-
3
S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister
-
4
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks
-
5
Hybe confirms Illit’s concert in Macau despite China’s restriction on K-pop gigs
-
6
Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charms
-
7
Hanwha acquires Philly Shipyard, first Korean entry into US shipbuilding
-
8
Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant
-
9
Hanwha Qcells wins largest community solar deal in US
-
10
Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?
[Photo News] Samsung promotes OlympicsBy Korea Herald
Published : June 23, 2024 - 11:32
The facade of Palais Garnier in Paris is covered in a Samsung Electronics' advertisement promoting its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 series and the 2024 Paris Games, in this photo provided by the smartphone maker on Sunday. The tech giant, a worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner, is launching its "Open always wins" campaign focused on the importance of openness and inclusivity, to run through the end of September. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Russia's provision of precision weapons to NK would leave no line for Seoul's aid to Ukraine: official
-
US expert calls for S. Korea's inclusion into G7
-
[Weekender] Meet my green friends: Home gardening for healing, companionship