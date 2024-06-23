Home

    Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'

    Man puts plastic bag over face of comfort women statue

    S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister

    Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks

    Hybe confirms Illit’s concert in Macau despite China’s restriction on K-pop gigs

    Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charms

    Hanwha acquires Philly Shipyard, first Korean entry into US shipbuilding

    Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant

    Hanwha Qcells wins largest community solar deal in US

    Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?

[Photo News] Samsung promotes Olympics

By Korea Herald

Published : June 23, 2024 - 11:32

The facade of Palais Garnier in Paris is covered in a Samsung Electronics' advertisement promoting its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 series and the 2024 Paris Games, in this photo provided by the smartphone maker on Sunday. The tech giant, a worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner, is launching its "Open always wins" campaign focused on the importance of openness and inclusivity, to run through the end of September. (Samsung Electronics)

