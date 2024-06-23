Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'

    Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'
  2. 2

    Man puts plastic bag over face of comfort women statue

    Man puts plastic bag over face of comfort women statue
  3. 3

    S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister

    S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister
  4. 4

    Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks

    Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks
  5. 5

    Hybe confirms Illit’s concert in Macau despite China’s restriction on K-pop gigs

    Hybe confirms Illit’s concert in Macau despite China’s restriction on K-pop gigs
  1. 6

    Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charms

    Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charms
  2. 7

    Hanwha acquires Philly Shipyard, first Korean entry into US shipbuilding

    Hanwha acquires Philly Shipyard, first Korean entry into US shipbuilding
  3. 8

    Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant

    Leakage suspected after water released from spent fuel storage at Wolseong No. 4 nuclear power plant
  4. 9

    Hanwha Qcells wins largest community solar deal in US

    Hanwha Qcells wins largest community solar deal in US
  5. 10

    Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?

    Canine custody clash: Does dog belong to buyer or guardian?
ssg
지나쌤

PPP heavyweights to announce bids for party leader

By Yonhap

Published : June 23, 2024 - 09:59

    • Link copied

This composite picture shows former ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon (left), Rep. Na Kyung-won (center) and former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong. (Yonhap) This composite picture shows former ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon (left), Rep. Na Kyung-won (center) and former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong. (Yonhap)

Former ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and two other heavyweight People Power Party politicians were set to announce their bids for party leader on Sunday, kicking off a race that could determine the party's relations with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han plans to hold a news conference at the National Assembly to declare his bid at 2 p.m., while Rep. Na Kyung-won, a five-term lawmaker, plans to announce her bid at 1 p.m. and former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong is scheduled to do so at 3 p.m.

The People Power Party plans to hold a national convention on July 23 to elect a new leader in the wake of its crushing defeat in April's parliamentary elections. Han, who led the party through the elections as emergency committee leader, resigned immediately after the defeat to take responsibility.

The election is expected to be a four-way race, including Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, a five-term lawmaker who has already declared his bid, but many political watchers believe the race will mainly be about whether Han will be elected or not.

Han had been considered one of the closest confidants of President Yoon, with critics even calling him Yoon's "avatar." But their relations have soured due to a series of politically sensitive issues in the run-up to the elections, including how to handle allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines