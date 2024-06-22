Heavy rain hits southern S. Korea; gov't activates counter-disaster team

A car splashes rain through a street in Seogwipo, the southern city of Jeju Island, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Heavy rains pounded southern regions in South Korea on Saturday, including the southernmost resort island of Jeju, with the government initiating anti-disaster operations to brace for emergencies.

Heavy rainfall of up to 150 millimeters was expected in Jeju over the weekend, and as much as 50-100 mm in the southwestern Gwangju city and the surrounding South Jeolla Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The Gwangju regional weather agency said it issued the heavy rain advisories for the entire Gwangju and South Jeolla regions, starting noon.

A heavy rain advisory is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 60 mm in three hours or 110 mm in 12 hours.

Jeju weather authorities also issued the advisory for most of the mountainous areas from 11:30 a.m.

As of 1:30 p.m. the heavy rain advisory had been in effect for Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, 300 kilometers away from Seoul.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it activated the Level 1 operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to respond to the heavy rains.

The warning level has been elevated to "caution" from "attention," it said.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called for citizens to avoid visiting regions where the advisories have been issued and instructed related government agencies to proactively prepare for any potential damage.