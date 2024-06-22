'Inside Out 2' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea

US studio Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2" surpassed 3 million admissions at the South Korean box office Saturday, the film's local distributor said.

The coming-of-age movie hit the milestone on its 11th day of release, seven days faster than "Inside Out" (2015), according to Walt Disney Company Korea.

If the current trend continues, the sequel is expected to easily surpass the previous film, which was seen by 4.97 million people.

"Inside Out 2," which depicts the inner world of American girl Riley through various emotion characters, has resonated with a wide range of generations as Riley navigates the confusion of puberty and grows up.