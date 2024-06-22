S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul minister

Most Popular
S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation through 'timely' dialogue after Kim-Putin summit: Seoul ministerBy Yonhap
Published : June 22, 2024 - 10:46
South Korea, the United States and Japan have agreed on close security cooperation through "timely" consultation, after Russia and North Korea signed a new security treaty during a summit in Pyongyang this week, Seoul's top diplomat said Friday.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made the remarks, commenting on his back-to-back phone calls with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that included an article calling for one side to provide military assistance to the other "without delay" in case of an armed invasion.
"In response to North Korea's threats, we agreed to strengthen the robust South Korea-US alliance and security cooperation among the South, the US and Japan, while closely working together to lead stern responses of the international community," Cho said in a meeting with reporters.
"I think that it is meaningful that we sent a strong message under close cooperation through timely consultation with the friendly countries of the US and Japan," he added.
Cho was in New York to attend an official UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on cybersecurity that took place on Thursday. Cho presided over the council meeting as South Korea holds this month's rotating UNSC presidency.
"As we have undertaken the UNSC presidency at this challenging juncture, we will make efforts to ensure that this role as the UNSC president will serve as an opportunity to expand the horizons of our diplomacy and enhance our standing as a global pivotal state," he said.
The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pursuing the role as a "global pivotal state" to contribute more to tackling global issues in line with its growing national stature.
