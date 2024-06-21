Final season of "Sweet Home" to hit Netflix on July

The third and final season of "Sweet Home" is set to premiere on Netflix on July 19, bringing the popular monster horror series to a conclusion.

The first season of "Sweet Home," (2020) directed by Lee Eung-bok, who helmed megahits such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018), narrated the stories of residents in a rundown apartment complex named Green Home who struggled to survive as people around them transformed into monsters.

The series made history by becoming the first Korean series ever to enter Netflix's top 10 list in the US.

The second season of "Sweet Home" (2023) continued to follow the survivors of Green Home as they ventured outside the apartment building into a world overrun by monsters.

The second season concluded with the series' main protagonist, Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang), succumbing to his monstrous transformation and losing his humanity. Additionally, the season finale hinted at the return of Eun-hyuk (played by Lee Do-hyun), a beloved character from the first season who was presumed dead.

A teaser trailer released Friday unveils Hyun-soo regaining consciousness and Lee Do-hyun returning to the screen, with Sang-wook (played by Lee Jin-wook) assuming dominance over the survivors.

The series makes a comeback seven months after the release of its second season, which faced widespread criticism for introducing an excessive number of new characters and for allocating insufficient screen time to fan-favorite characters such as Hyun-soo.

"For the parts that didn't satisfy the audience, I will work with Netflix to find solutions. ... I view ('Sweet Home's) second season as part one of season 3. I am committed to delivering a flawless conclusion without any disappointments," said Lee during a roundtable interview held in Seoul in December.