Former land, justice ministers to run for ruling party chief

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students
-
2
[Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100
-
3
Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekend
-
4
Korean equipment makers target booming infrastructure markets
-
5
Seoul mulls 'arms support' for Ukraine after Russia-NK pact
-
6
Kolmar Korea unveils AI-powered diagnostic solution for hair loss
-
7
Israeli tanks push deeper into Rafah
-
8
'My name is Gabriel' to showcase top celebs switching lives with individuals abroad
-
9
SK Group set for major revamp for management efficiency
-
10
Korean universities seek to lure more foreign students
Former land, justice ministers to run for ruling party chiefBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : June 21, 2024 - 18:09
Former Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong will announce his candidacy for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party on Sunday, Won's camp said Friday.
"I have concluded that the party and the government must now work together in unison to bring about changes and reforms that fully support the public sentiment expressed through the general election," said Won.
Earlier, Han Dong-hoon, who led the ruling People Power Party through the April election for the National Assembly, also said he would enter the race to be the next party leader, with his official announcement to be made Sunday.
Han, who was justice minister until December and a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, helmed the ruling party as an interim leader for the final three months of the Assembly election season.
As the two most prominent runners declared their candidacies on the same day and especially Won an hour later than Han, watchers say it is interpreted as an attempt to highlight the differences between his message and that of the frontrunner.
Other contenders for the People Power Party leadership include the five-term lawmakers Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and Rep. Na Kyung-won.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'
-
Seoul summons Russian envoy over Kim-Putin talks
-
Former land, justice ministers to run for ruling party chief