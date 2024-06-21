Former land, justice ministers to run for ruling party chief

Won Hee-ryong, a former minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport who has declared his candidacy for the July 23 convention of the People Power Party, talks with lawmaker Kim Ki-hyun at the National Assembly's parliamentary chamber Friday. (Yonhap)

Former Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong will announce his candidacy for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party on Sunday, Won's camp said Friday.

"I have concluded that the party and the government must now work together in unison to bring about changes and reforms that fully support the public sentiment expressed through the general election," said Won.

Earlier, Han Dong-hoon, who led the ruling People Power Party through the April election for the National Assembly, also said he would enter the race to be the next party leader, with his official announcement to be made Sunday.

Han, who was justice minister until December and a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, helmed the ruling party as an interim leader for the final three months of the Assembly election season.

As the two most prominent runners declared their candidacies on the same day and especially Won an hour later than Han, watchers say it is interpreted as an attempt to highlight the differences between his message and that of the frontrunner.

Other contenders for the People Power Party leadership include the five-term lawmakers Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and Rep. Na Kyung-won.