SK chief heading to US on AI, chips

SK chief heading to US on AI, chipsBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : June 21, 2024 - 17:10
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will embark on a business trip Saturday to the US to meet with key figures in artificial intelligence and semiconductors fields for future business opportunities, the group said Friday.
Chey’s upcoming trip comes about two months after he met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in San Jose in April. Key executives at SK’s AI and chip businesses, including SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and SK hynix President Kim Joo-sun, will accompany the chairman.
SK said Chey is expected to hold discussions with tech leaders during the trip. On his June 6 visit to Taiwan, he met with C.C. Wei, the new chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to share SK’s AI vision centering on benefiting people.
“During the trip, Chairman Chey will seek to collaborate with global partners in building an SK-led AI ecosystem. His destinations will include not just Silicon Valley, home to Big Tech firms, but also other areas across the US,” an SK official said.
