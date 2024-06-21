Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charms

Most Popular
Starbucks stores lure tourists with Korea’s cultural charmsBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : June 21, 2024 - 15:39
Starbucks Korea partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization to host a special hospitality event Wednesday at the Starbucks Daegu Jongno Gotaek store in Daegu, welcoming over 90 foreign tourists as part of efforts to showcase Korea.
The event was part of a program that spotlights 10 distinguished Starbucks stores, chosen by Starbucks Korea and the KTO to align with the "Visit Korea Year" campaign from 2023 to 2024.
This event aims to draw domestic and international tourists to unique Starbucks stores across the country, thereby boosting local economies. In response to the growing influx of foreign visitors to Starbucks, new programs were introduced to better engage tourists.
Located in a century-old "hanok," or traditional Korean home, the Starbucks Daegu Jongno Gotaek store maintains an authentic architectural style.
Starbucks and KTO offered foreign tourists insight into Korean customs, alongside exclusive beverages such as cold brew coffee infused with "makgeolli," or Korean rice wine, and cream latte featuring "injeolmi," a Korean rice cake.
"Korea's iconic Starbucks stores offer glimpses of the country’s stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. We hope these top 10 destinations attract even more domestic and international tourists. Starbucks will continue collaborating with the KTO to offer diverse programs for our visitors," said a Starbucks Korea official.
