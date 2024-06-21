Passengers come to rescue of bus driver who fell ill while driving

Passengers recently aided an Incheon bus driver who fell ill while driving, helping him to safety and making sure he received medical care, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday.

In a video posted on the National Police Agency’s official YouTube page, the driver of an Incheon bus was seen swaying in his seat while driving in Michuhol-gu, Incheon. After he stopped the bus, concerned passengers came up to him and asked how he was,

He replied, "I'm fine. I just need to take a minute,” and closed the hatch to the driver's seat, apparently intending to keep driving while almost all the passengers exited the vehicle.

But two passengers lagged behind and persuaded him to get off the bus. Surveillance footage showed the driver staggering as he walked to the sidewalk to sit down with the help of the two passengers.

The incident left the bus blocking one lane, causing traffic congestion, but a passenger with experience driving a bus soon moved the vehicle to a safe location.

It was later found that the bus driver had been going into a diabetic shock and was about to fall unconscious.

"If the citizens had just left (the driver) behind, his life might have been in danger. That's how serious the situation was," said Inspector Na Ho-seon of the Michuhol Police Station. He said the driver received medical treatment and is currently recovering well.