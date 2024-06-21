Caribbean Bay opens water attractions earlier than expected

Caribbean Bay water park at Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, announced it will fully open in June, running all its iconic water attractions three weeks earlier than expected.

According to the resort division of Samsung C&T which runs Everland and Caribbean Bay, the decision was made after recognizing the recent early heat and a sharp rise in attendance.

While the water park’s Adventure Pool -- a beloved attraction where the guests can enjoy the outpour of 2.4-ton water -- and artificial wave riding Surfing Ride opened on June 15, the adrenaline-pumping slide Aqua Loop will be available starting from Saturday.

With other thrilling water slides, including Wild Blaster, opening on June 29, Caribbean Bay is scheduled to run all its attractions and water activities before July to entertain holidaymakers.

Attractions aside, the water park offers a special participatory event where visitors can embark on a treasure hunt to find a chest with a golden coin that will award them a priority boarding pass to the Mega Storm water slide, free access to a rest lounge Village, a premium body wash and more via a raffle.

The treasure hunt runs from June 24 to August.

Guests can enjoy a live performance of “Carib Summer Pop Band” at the Carib Stage or relieve summer stress with a water gun fight “Pirate’s Water Party,” which takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information and reservations, visit the theme park’s official website.