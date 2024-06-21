Celebrated bartender presents unique cocktail experience on June 26

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, looks to attract prominent cocktail lovers with a one-time guest bartender invitation event at the hotel’s premium vinyl music bar, The Timber House, on June 26.

The upcoming event invites renowned bartender Choi Won-woo -- a 2019 bartender competition World Class Korea champion -- to showcase three of his special cocktails.

While “miracle morning” presents pure American aloe scent with spiciness, “after sweating” offers a chocolate and citrus flavor. “Don’s late night” brings the oaky taste of Don Julio 1942 tequila. Both “miracle morning” and “after sweating” are priced at 29,000 won ($20.85). “Don’s late night” costs 35,000 won.

Cocktails aside, Choi is set to feast the guests’ eyes with stunning bartending performances as well, according to the bar.

Featuring Korean traditional aesthetics with dark brown wood, black “giwa” or Korean traditional roof tiles, The Timber House offers visitors a chance to enjoy the low-tone jazz music and an intimate ambiance with diverse liquors created by its mixologists featuring some of the country’s traditional spirits.

The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 26.