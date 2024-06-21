Abandoned golden retriever recovering well: group

A golden retriever that was recently found severely injured after being abandoned is recovering well, a local animal protection center said Thursday.

The Gangreung-based shelter Miso-Sarang posted a picture update of the dog now named Daru, saying the shelter is wrapping up the fundraiser it held to cover the dog's medical costs.

According to the group, Daru was found abandoned near a freeway rest area in Gangreung, Gangwon Province, last week. The dog was lying on its back and its body was severely infested with maggots. It had been "barely breathing" when it was found.

Miso-Sarang has posted videos and pictures of Daru since, saying the dog is gaining weight and has been showing progress with its heart issues and inflammation. The group said Daru is still having trouble eating and would need more time to fully recover.

South Korea's Animal Protection states that those who abandon an animal can be punished with up to a 3 million won ($2,100) fine.