S. Korea, Japan to hold finance ministers' meeting next week

South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok (right) shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, ahead of a trilateral meeting with their Chinese counterpart in Georgia on May 3. (The finance ministry)

South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, next week to discuss ways of strengthening financial and economic cooperation, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.

The ninth Korea-Japan finance ministers' meeting will take place in Seoul on Tuesday, which will mark the first time in eight years that top economic policymakers of the neighboring countries meet in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The two sides plan to discuss various bilateral and multilateral issues aiming at advancing their economic and financial cooperation and to share policy responses to risks of the global economy, the ministry said.

The previous session took place in Tokyo in June 2023, which was the first meeting of its kind since 2016 amid their diplomatic rows.

During last year's ministerial meeting, Seoul and Tokyo agreed to resume a $10 billion currency swap deal. (Yonhap)