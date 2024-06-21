Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate

    Korea declares full-fledged war to combat low birth rate
  2. 2

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'

    Putin, Kim sign treaty for mutual military support against 'aggression'
  3. 3

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record

    Korea hit by hottest June day on record
  4. 4

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket

    Ex-Alibaba Korea chief tapped CEO of Shinsegae’s Gmarket
  5. 5

    S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students

    S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students
  1. 6

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?

    How will Kim-Putin summit affect China?
  2. 7

    Will striking doctors go the distance?

    Will striking doctors go the distance?
  3. 8

    [Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100

    [Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100
  4. 9

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago

    Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago
  5. 10

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'

    Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'
ssg
피터빈트

Seoul shares open lower on profit taking

By Yonhap

Published : June 21, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Friday, after a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors offloaded tech and other large-cap stocks on profit taking following a three-session winning streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 19.81 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,787.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent to 39,134.76 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 percent to 17,721.59.

In Seoul, tech stocks were lead decliners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1.6 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was down 2.7 percent.

Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 0.2 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. climbed 0.4 percent, and leading tourism agency Hana Tour Service Inc. was up 3.1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,392.00 won against the US dollar, down 7.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines